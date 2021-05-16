Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $10.33. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 1,539 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $130.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

