Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,431 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trex were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

