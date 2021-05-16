Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $210,338,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after buying an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $95.43 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.17.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

