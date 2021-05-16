Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

