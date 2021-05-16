Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

HARP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 572,953 shares of company stock worth $12,626,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

