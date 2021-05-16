ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $55.40 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363 in the last ninety days.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.