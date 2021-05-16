Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 155,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.