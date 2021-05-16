Mckenna Michelle Sells 13,171 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $155,812.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $23,409,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 473,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $4,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

