Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $190,600.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a P/E ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

