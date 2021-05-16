Vivek Patel Sells 4,478 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vivek Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00.

YELP opened at $38.50 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Yelp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

