Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SITC opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on SITC shares. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SITE Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.