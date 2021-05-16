Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $124.28 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

