Raymond James Raises TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target to $15.50

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $984.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 304.82 and a quick ratio of 304.82.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,005,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 484,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 162,485 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

