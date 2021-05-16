Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $24,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
