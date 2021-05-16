Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.53. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $24,251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

