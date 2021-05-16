Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) PT Raised to $45.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock valued at $786,539. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,579,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

