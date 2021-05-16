Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $117.00 at Raymond James

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Republic Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

