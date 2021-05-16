Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

