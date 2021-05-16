Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Raised to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

TNDM stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

