Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,505 Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Nokia by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 163,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

