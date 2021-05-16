2,996 Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $71.09 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

