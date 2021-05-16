Ellevest Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average is $116.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.