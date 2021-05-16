Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lear by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.46.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $92.99 and a twelve month high of $196.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

