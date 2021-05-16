B. Riley Boosts AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $16.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

