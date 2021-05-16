BMO Capital Markets Increases Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

