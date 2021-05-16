Royal Bank of Canada Increases InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$17.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPZF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Friday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

