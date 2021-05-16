Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $30.97 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

