Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

