Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Qualys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

