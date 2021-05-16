ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ExlService were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.