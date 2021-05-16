KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.87.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. KB Home has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

