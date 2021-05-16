Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

