Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNFT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

