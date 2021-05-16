Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.19. Coffee shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 28,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 million, a PE ratio of -517,000.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 70,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

