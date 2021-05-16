Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,168.74

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,168.74 ($41.40) and traded as high as GBX 3,187 ($41.64). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,180 ($41.55), with a volume of 561,613 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Get Whitbread alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,379.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total transaction of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.