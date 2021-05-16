NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.73 and traded as high as C$13.29. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.29, with a volume of 382,578 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

