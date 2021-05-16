Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.72

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.72 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 495.60 ($6.48). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 493.20 ($6.44), with a volume of 246,315 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.72.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.