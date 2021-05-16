Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.34

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €242.34 ($285.11) and traded as high as €243.10 ($286.00). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €242.70 ($285.53), with a volume of 338,927 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €255.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €242.34.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

