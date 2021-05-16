Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.51

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.51 and traded as high as C$16.25. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$16.22, with a volume of 11,662 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.51. The company has a market cap of C$633.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.