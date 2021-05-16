William Byron Jr. Bright Sells 5,898 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KBR stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.39. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

