Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

PACB opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

In other news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,685,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

