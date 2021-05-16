Angelic Diaz Taube Sells 45,407 Shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Angelic Diaz Taube sold 45,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $268,809.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Angelic Diaz Taube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 10,000 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $45,500.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 2,001 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $12,666.33.

On Thursday, April 15th, Angelic Diaz Taube sold 88,792 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $738,749.44.

Shares of Medley Management stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Medley Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $27.90.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

