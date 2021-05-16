$0.72 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

