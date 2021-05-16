argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$4.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post earnings per share of ($4.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.63). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($16.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($15.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.98) to ($10.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in argenx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock opened at $272.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.