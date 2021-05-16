BMO Capital Markets Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

