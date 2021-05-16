Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE SRC opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

