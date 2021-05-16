IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter.

WU opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

In related news, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

