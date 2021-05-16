$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

