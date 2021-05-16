Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synlogic.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.