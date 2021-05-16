Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to $260.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price cut by CIBC from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $176.83 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

