Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.