Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.98.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

